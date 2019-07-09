Hoti asks SC to take suo moto notice of leaked video

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former chief minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to take suo moto of the leaked video of a judge of an accountability court in which he reportedly confessed to have convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif under pressure.

Talking to reporters here, he said that the video had created uncertainty, therefore, the apex court should take notice of the issue to establish the facts. “I am surprised that the top judiciary always takes suo moto notices about everything but why not this issue?” he asked. He said the facts should be made public or else the issue would raise more questions.

Regarding the All Parties Conference, Haider Hoti said the problems being faced by the nation were taken up at the moot where JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Sherpao and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai agreed to make joint efforts to get rid of this government. He said that in the light of decisions made in the APC, the opposition would take to the streets against the selected prime minster and his government.