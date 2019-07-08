Traffic police issue over 5,000 driving licences

MULTAN: The City Traffic police have issued more than 5,000 driving licences and deposited Rs 10.2 million in the national exchequer in the last five months.

The CTP registered 761 cases against violators of traffic regulations. Some 164 FIRs were registered under section 279 PPC, 138 under section 99-A MVO, 326 under section 290/291. Talking to reporters, CTP spokesperson Muhammad Adnan said the data showed increasing trends of applying for driving licences as the CTP had issued 27,319 learners to applicants and charged Rs 27,319 fees. The spokesman said in January some 5,298 people were issued learning licences and in February 6,459, in March 6,827, in April 3,294 and in May 5,441 people were issued learning licences.

He said the CTP had collected Rs 2,516,574 in January from driving licences, in February Rs 2,815,620, in March Rs 4,405,218, in April Rs 3,517,237 from issuance of learning licences.