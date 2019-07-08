No new taxes imposed, says FBR chief

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said on Monday the government had not imposed any new taxes, Geo News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Faisalabad, the FBR chief said there had been an issue of corruption in sales tax matters, adding the officials were automating the system. Zaidi said the system will be improved in consultation with the business community.

He said no new taxes had been imposed and the problem was lack of awareness on the matter. Zaidi said tax returns of 2018 could be filed until August 2.