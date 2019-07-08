Feng outguns Ariya to claim Thornberry Creek Classic

LOS ANGELES, California: Feng Shanshan scorched her way through the final round of the LPGA Tour’s Thornberry Creek Classic on Sunday with a nine-under-par 63 to win a shootout by one stroke over Ariya Jutanugarn.

China’s Feng outduelled Ariya on the back nine, matching her closing birdie putt with one of her own from three feet to claim her first victory in 20 months and the 10th of her career. Feng rolled in four birdies in her final six holes to reach a 29-under 259 total which is close to what she was shooting for at the start of the week.

“I was aiming for 30 under, that was my goal,” Feng said. “The last putt was a lot of pressure but I just told myself to make another good putt.” Former world number one Feng’s previous best finish this year was a tie for fourth at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

Ariya capped her eight-under 64 round with a two- foot birdie putt on 18 to tie Feng at 28 under and set up a dramatic finish. South Korea’s Amy Yang shot a 65 and finished in a tie for third at 25 under with American Tiffany Joh, who shot 67.