close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2019

Maryam did not pay toll tax: Murad Saeed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed alleged Sunday that PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz passed through the Motorway

Plaza without paying the toll tax.

In a statement issued here, he claimed that her supporters also tried to resort to hooliganism. He added the poor and the rich were equal before the law and he would send the bill of toll tax and fine to her, which she would have to pay.

The Motorway Police had to let the Maryam supporters to pass in order to avoid hooliganism and the identification of those, who had tried to resort to hullaballoo, was already under way.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus