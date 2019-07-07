Maryam did not pay toll tax: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed alleged Sunday that PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz passed through the Motorway

Plaza without paying the toll tax.

In a statement issued here, he claimed that her supporters also tried to resort to hooliganism. He added the poor and the rich were equal before the law and he would send the bill of toll tax and fine to her, which she would have to pay.

The Motorway Police had to let the Maryam supporters to pass in order to avoid hooliganism and the identification of those, who had tried to resort to hullaballoo, was already under way.