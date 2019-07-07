Islamic College University: Heritage lovers to move PHC against plan to add new buildings

PESHAWAR: A group of heritage lovers is to move the Peshawar High Court against the master plan to add new buildings to the historic Islamia College University.

A press release issued by the group said the work inaugurated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has caused anguish among the alumni of Islamia College, Institute of Architects Pakistan and the civil society in Peshawar and also the heritage experts and lovers all over Pakistan.

The group comprises Sarhad Conservation Network, Institute of Architects Pakistan, National Heritage Council, ICOMOS and Karvaan.

The press release said the new master plan envisages building 10 new structures in the precincts of the Islamia College University (ICU) heritage site which would threaten its integrity and heritage value. Heritage is not only a building but comprises the entire landscape, vistas and external precincts, etc, it added. The press release said every historic monument has its catchment area which should also be preserved under the Antiquity Act 2016. It said the ongoing project by the myopic ICU administration under KP government negates UNESCO and KP Antiquity Act 2016 protocols. The press release said the ICU building is now 105 years old, and according to KP Antiquity Act 2016 Article 2 B,” Antiquity means any ancient product of human activity which has been in existence for a period of not less than 100 years.

It may be mentioned here that Islamia College was founded in 1913. Its foundation was laid by Sir George Roos Keppel and Sir Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan. It was formally inaugurated by Haji Sahib Turangzai, the revered freedom fighter against colonial rule.

According to experts, the building was designed by the colonial period architect Bhai Ram Singh. The press release said the ICU buildings are a legacy of Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan and is recipient of the trust of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. It pointed out that the buildings and lawns are a witness to our history. They define the history of Peshawar for 105 years. It said an internationally renowned heritage site is the symbol of unique blend of various architecture styles. Basically it has influences of Indian and Western styles.

The press release said the landscaped lawns of this iconic landmark are a pride for the province and also for the country. It said the ICU building is listed as a National Heritage site and is protected under The Antiquities Act 2016. It noted that Pakistan is also a signatory of Charter of UNESCO. “Therefore it is also Pakistan’s obligation to follow the laid down guidelines for preservation and conservation of ancient buildings and sites of historical value and significance,” the press release said. It noted that the said property has already been notified by the Government of KP on February 26, 2013 “....to be protected antiquity.