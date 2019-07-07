close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
N
Newsdesk
July 8, 2019

UK interior minister Javid to endorse Johnson as PM: Sunday Times

World

N
Newsdesk
July 8, 2019

LONDON: Britain’s interior minister Sajid Javid will this week formally endorse Boris Johnson to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and the country’s next prime minister, the Sunday Times reported. Johnson is the frontrunner in a contest with foreign minister Jeremy Hunt to be the next leader. Voting is due to close on July 22, with the winner set to be announced the following day. Johnson has pledged to leave the European Union with or without a deal on Oct. 31 if he becomes prime minister, while Hunt has said that he would, if absolutely necessary, go for a no-deal Brexit.

