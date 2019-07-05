close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
July 6, 2019

Easy sailing for Shining Club

Sports

LAHORE: Shining Club outplayed Tauseef Club by 9 wickets in last league match of Group A of second Fazal Mahmood Cricket Tournament at Township Albilal Ground on Friday.Scores: Tauseef Club 102 all out in 30.2 overs (Hussain Raza 25, Osama Maqsood 16, M Shehbaz 20, Rao Daniyal 5/39, Naeem Ahmed 2/23). Shining Club 104/1 in 13.1 Overs (Umer Dar 40, Hassan Javed 54(no).

