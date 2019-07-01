Aisam-Santiago to play doubles match tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez will play their opening doubles match of the Wimbledon tennis championship on Wednesday (tomorrow). The pair of Aisam and Santiago, ranked 50 and 59, respectively, is unseeded in the doubles category of the grand slam. They will face Serbian duo of Laslo Djere and Janko Tipsarevic in the first round. Last year, Aisam and his then partner Jean Julian Rojer were ousted in the second round.