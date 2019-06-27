of the federal cabinet, Minister for Narcotics Control Ali Muhammad Mahar, had passed away and the prime minister had visited his family in Ghotki on June 19 to condole the minister's demise.

The reply maintains, "Our client (the prime minister) has not participated in any political programme or a meeting/rally nor he made any political statement [or] press talk which is a proof of the fact that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has deep respect for the electoral laws and code of conduct."

It noted that Para 17(b) of the Election Commission code of conduct forbids parliamentarians and public office holders from participating in the election campaign in any manner after the announcement of the schedule but that it ‘does not bar religious visit for condolence’ and the prime minister ‘has not participated in the election campaign in any manner, whatsoever.

The reply termed ‘malicious, scandalous and baseless’ the complaint, filed by a contesting candidate against the prime minister's visit, alleging that the candidate was attempting to ‘illegally influence the election campaign in his favour by bringing the name of Prime Minister of Pakistan in the local dirty politics of his party.

The counsel requested the ECP to withdraw the show-cause notice issued to his client for being ‘misconceived and without any legal justification and reason’.

The reply said Prime Minister Imran Khan reserved the right to file a complaint for the initiation of proceedings against the complainant ‘for making a false and dishonest statement’ before the ECP. It sought a copy of the complaint and the accompanying affidavit for appropriate legal action.

A complaint against the prime minister’s visit was lodged by Abdul Bari Pitafi, a candidate from the constituency with the local Election Commission authorities. He contended that Prime Minister Imran's visit to Ghotki was in violation of the Election Commission code of conduct, as the schedule for the by-election had already been notified.