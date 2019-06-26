Cop arrests accused within 7 seconds after he shoots sister

PESHAWAR: A police officer in Haripur arrested an accused within seven seconds after he opened fire on his sister and killed her for honour in the limits of the Serai Saleh Police Station.

The CCTV footage of the incident was shared by a large number of people on different social media forums, praising the level of alertness and the bravery of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohammad Siddique.

“ASI Mohammad Siddique, while on his way back to police station heard firearm shots. He immediately nabbed the accused Atif and recovered a pistol,” Haripur District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah Jan told The News. He added during a meeting with him, Siddique informed him that there was no time to think when he heard the shots.

“The cop told us he acted promptly and ran towards the accused to catch him despite that he was armed,” said Zahidullah. The official said the response time of the ASI was amazing and it would be one of the shortest periods to arrest any accused.

According to the officials, the incident occurred on June 24 at around 1 pm in the jurisdiction of Serai Saleh Police Station. The accused Atif, a resident of New Abadi Serai Saleh, allegedly shot dead his sister Ramsha Bibi who had contracted love marriage with Naveed from Mansehra some three months ago.

Other relatives of Atif also shot dead Naveed, the officials said, adding that some other accused have also been arrested.

The CCTV video showed how the ASI got out of a pick-up vehicle and was on the way to the police station. In the meantime, a man accompanied by a woman walked past him.

Seconds later, the man opened fire on the woman who fell on the ground.

Before the accused could escape, the ASI ran and nabbed him despite he was armed with a gun. People later gathered at the spot and the accused was taken to the police station.

An official said Siddique was awarded cash prize and commendation certificate by DPO Zahidullah.

The CCTV footage of the incident was shared by a large number of people on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. Everyone praised the cop for his bravery and asked others to follow in his footsteps.