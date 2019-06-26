close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
June 27, 2019

Three terrorists killed as Loralai attack foiled

QUETTA: At least one policeman was martyred and five others, including a female police official, were injured as security personnel foiled an attempt by terrorists to enter Police Lines in Loralai area of Balochistan on Wednesday, and killed all three terrorists.

According to police sources, three suicide bombers tried to enter the Police Lines by firing at police personnel deployed at the main gate. Law enforcement agencies’ personnel promptly retaliated and killed all three terrorists. The attack took place when policemen were taking examinations in the Police Lines.

A policeman was martyred and five police personnel, including a female police official Bibi Fatima, were injured. The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Law enforcement personnel cordoned off the area and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the incident and expressed grief over the martyrdom of a policeman in the incident.

