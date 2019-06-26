Moot on mountaineering, eco-tourism today

Islamabad : The Serena Hotels Pakistan has partnered to host the country's first international conference on mountaineering, eco-tourism and hospitality in Karakorum International University's Hunza campus under its public diplomacy initiative.

The three day conference beginning on today (Thursday) aims to develop inclusive and informed discourse on relevant topics to create a culture of understanding through informed and diverse perspectives.

Over 30 national and international delegates will participate as key note speakers and guest speakers. More than 250 researchers will participate in this international conference. The overseas delegates include participants from Malaysia, Tanzania, and Slovenia including vice-chancellors of noted Pakistani universities.

The delegates will also be given orientation visits to Ata Abad lake and Passu glacier. The conference includes exhibition stalls displaying tourist information, handicrafts and other businesses related to tourism value chain.