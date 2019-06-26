Senior biometrics

As per the directions of the State Bank of Pakistan, all bank account holders are directed to get themselves verified biometrically. The problem with senior citizens, who are mostly above 65, is that either their fingerprints have become completely erased or they have become vague as the Nadra system does not recognize them. As a result they have become a rolling stone between Nadra and their respective banks.

Further June 30 is the last date for biometric verification for account holders failing which will result in their accounts being blocked or suspended from July 1, 2019. In this scenario, it seems that SBP has little empathy for the struggles of senior citizens. Neither does the SBP want to exempt such old people from this verification not does it suggest any alternatives to this problem. I request the SBP to look into the matter and issue clear directions to banks for resolution of this issue and advertise in print and electronic media an alternative solution for biometric verification of senior citizens who face the problem of erased fingerprints.

Muhammad Azam

Khanewal