KU announces LLB, BA LLB results

Karachi University on Wednesday announced the results of annual examinations 2018 of LLB final year, BA LLB and BA LLB (Hons) Part-II, and the students of the SM Government Law College clinched all three top positions.

According to the gazette issued, 611 candidates were registered for LLB, of which, 595 students appeared in the exams and 22 candidates were declared passed in first division, 178 students cleared their exams in second division while 395 candidates were declared fail. The overall pass percentage was 33.61 per cent.

Farhad Sultan, a student of the SM Government Law College, clinched the first position with 1358 marks out of total 2100 marks, Muhammad Ali bagged the second position with 1341 marks, whereas, Abdul Rauf collected 1338 marks and stood third.

The KU Controller of Examinations mentioned that 40 candidates were registered and all of them appeared in BA LLB (Hons) part-II, of which, 19 students passed their exams in first division and five candidates in second division while 16 students were declared fail. The overall pass percentage was 60 per cent.

Eliya Watto daughter of Abdul Sattar Watto sealed the first position with 2218 marks out of total 3100 marks. Ramsha Navaid, a student of the SM Government Law College, got second position with 2140 marks while Shahid Nazir stood third with 2111 marks.

Professor Dr Arshad Azmi mentioned that 43 candidates registered for BA LLB (Hons) Part-II papers, of which, 41 students appeared in the exams and 36 candidates were declared pass while and five were declared fail. The overall pass percentage was 87.80 per cent.