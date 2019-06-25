Women players get new contracts

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced more attractive and incentive-based 12-month central contracts for its 10 elite women cricketers. The contracts will commence from 1 July. Previously, six-month contracts were signed with the players, says a press release.

There has been a 20 per cent increase in the retainer remuneration of Category A, which includes Nida Dar and Sana Mir; 18.5 per cent increase in Category B, which comprises Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Javeria Wadood, Nashra Sandhu, Sidra Ameen and Sidra Nawaz; and 18 per cent increase in Category C, which contains Diana Baig and Nahida Khan.

In an effort to further incentivise its cricketers and narrow the gap between men and women cricketers, the PCB has also increased the daily allowances. The revised arrangement sees an increase of 100 per cent in daily allowances payable during camps in Pakistan and 50 per cent rise in daily allowances whilst on foreign tours.

To bring the Pakistan women’s cricket team at par with other international women sides, the PCB has also confirmed business class travel on all international flights more than five hours.