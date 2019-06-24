close
Tue Jun 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

200 feeders of Mepco tripped during rain in south Punjab

National

MULTAN: At least 200 Mepco feeders tripped due to heavy rain in south Punjab on Sunday night. The Mepco teams were trying to restore electricity, the Mepco spokesperson said on Monday. He told that heavy downpour inundated low-lying areas and interrupted power supply in the south Punjab districts. The dust storm also damaged main transmission lines and pools, the official said. The rains and winds suspended power supply from 200 feeders in Multan and the south Punjab districts, he told. Mepco Chief Executive Engineer Tahir Mehmood directed the operational wing for early restoration of the feeders, he informed.

