PCB terminates two qualified coaches without any notices

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented move, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has terminated the services of two qualified domestic coaches Sabih Azhar and Taimoor Azam without mentioning any genuine reasons or without issuing them the show-cause notices.

Former first class cricketer of a caliber Sabir recently been adjudged as the top coach in evaluation process conducted by the board. Surprisingly a month later, the best coach is now shown the door, leaving a big question mark over the PCB’s evaluation system as well as its newly adopted ‘merit slogans’.

Sabih, who coached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the title triumph in the Pakistan Cup 2019 organised just prior to team’s departure to England, have numerous other achievements up his sleeves including coaching the team to under-19, under-17 and under-16 nationals with decent success.

It was his vision of coaching that forced the PCB make necessary adjustments in the women cricket’s handling for better and affective results.

Sabih helped produce number of international cricketers including Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir and Mohammad Wasim to name a few.

Sabih also coached Pakistan A, Pakistan under-19 and other junior teams with immense success.

He has been the coach of Rawalpindi Division since assuming permanent job with the PCB in 2007.

Last year top performer in the evaluation process Taimoor, who also faced the PCB axe, is a quality coach who helped Islamabad land different age group national titles during his 12-year association.

Taimoor coached his team to back-to-back Pakistan Cup titles in 2016-17 and then 2017-18. His international achievements as a head coach Pakistan under-16 saw team win 4-2 against Australia recently. His success as a national-16 coach came at the back of his team’s 5-1 win two years back.

The two along with Abdul Rehman (Peshawar) are considered as linchpins of domestic cricket coaches and have helped and groomed many cricketers in recent times.

Their terminations has sent a wave of surprise and shock amongst cricketers, coaches and officials of the sister cities who demanded a detailed inquiry into this hasty and unjust PCB decision.

All efforts to contact PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan went fruitless. ‘The News’ then sent SMS message to Wasim to know his point of view on termination of the two.

PCB MD Wasim Khan didn’t respond till the filling of the story.

When the Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman was contacted, he replied: “As part of the change process underway at PCB, a number of decisions have already been implemented. These further changes continue to form part of our forward planning.”