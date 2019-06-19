close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

Hot, humid weather predicted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

LAHORE: Met officials said that seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards. A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall was observed at several cities, including Murree, Bhakkar, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Kot Addu, Barkhan, Sibbi, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Balakot, Parachinar and DI Khan. Wednesday’s maximum temperatures was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore, it was 38.5°C and minimum was 23.5°C.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan