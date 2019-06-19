Hot, humid weather predicted

LAHORE: Met officials said that seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards. A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall was observed at several cities, including Murree, Bhakkar, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Kot Addu, Barkhan, Sibbi, Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Balakot, Parachinar and DI Khan. Wednesday’s maximum temperatures was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore, it was 38.5°C and minimum was 23.5°C.