close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

Retirement age from 60 to 63: Minister says no decision taken by cabinet yet

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government is considering enhancing the superannuation limit of age from 60 to 63 for the government employees and it is in the process of consultations.

Highly placed sources told The News here Tuesday evening that the proposal is under active consideration and the federal government has already sought the opinion of the provinces in this regard. The KP province has already increased the age limit from 60 to 63 while the other provinces will come up with their mind in a couple of days, the sources added.

In the meanwhile, sources made it clear that no decision has been taken for extending the age of retirement in the cabinet meeting since it did not come up for discussion as it was not on the agenda of the cabinet on Tuesday. State Minister Finance Hammad Azhar told The News that no decision has yet been taken pertaining to extending the retirement age.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan