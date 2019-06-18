Retirement age from 60 to 63: Minister says no decision taken by cabinet yet

ISLAMABAD: The government is considering enhancing the superannuation limit of age from 60 to 63 for the government employees and it is in the process of consultations.



Highly placed sources told The News here Tuesday evening that the proposal is under active consideration and the federal government has already sought the opinion of the provinces in this regard. The KP province has already increased the age limit from 60 to 63 while the other provinces will come up with their mind in a couple of days, the sources added.

In the meanwhile, sources made it clear that no decision has been taken for extending the age of retirement in the cabinet meeting since it did not come up for discussion as it was not on the agenda of the cabinet on Tuesday. State Minister Finance Hammad Azhar told The News that no decision has yet been taken pertaining to extending the retirement age.