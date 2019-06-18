NA 205: Returning officer hears arguments

SUKKUR: The returning officer of NA-205 Ghotki on Tuesday heard the arguments of lawyers of PPP candidate Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar and Abdul Bari Pitafi, and reserved his decision regarding their nomination forms. Their nomination forms were challenged by independent candidate Sardar Ahmed Ali Khan.

Sardar Ahmed in his petition accused Muhammad Bakhash Mahar of involvement in the Reni Canal scam and of not disclosing all his assets. He also accused Abul Bari Pitafi of not disclosing his properties in the nomination form.

Meanwhile, PPP candidate Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar visited the independent Sardar Ahmed Ali Khan and requested him to withdraw in his favour. Ahmed refused saying the decision was taken by his uncle Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar.