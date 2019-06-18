KP Police seek ban on political gatherings in parks

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the embarrassment to families, the Capital City Police authorities have written to the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to ban political gatherings and jirgas in parks

A source said the Capital City Police authorities have sent a letter to the director general of the PDA, asking him to ban jirgas and rallies in parks in Hayatabad and other parts of the provincial capital.

The letter said the families and children turning to these parks suffer due to these

jirgas. “There are complaints that jirgas are held at these parks quite often where scores of people try to discuss different issues. Heated arguments create scenes at these places and create harassment and unnecessary botheration to the visiting families,” stated the letter. The letter added that no such jirgas and gatherings be allowed in public parks anymore.