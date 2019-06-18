close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
AFP
June 19, 2019

Those who oppose mly are 'enemies of Algeria': army

World

AFP
June 19, 2019

ALGIERS: Military chief General Ahmed Gaid Salah said on Tuesday that those who oppose the army were "enemies of Algeria", as the country's protest movement demands an overhaul of the entire regime. Those with "grudges and animosity towards the army and its command... are undoubtedly enemies of Algeria", said Gaid Salah, the country's strongman since longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika was ousted in April.

