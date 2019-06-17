ICCI welcomes putting ghee, steel industry in negative list

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has welcomed the federal government decision for putting Ghee/Steel Industry in negative list in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (Pata) for giving them tax relief.

Ahmed Hasan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has appreciated the government decision for putting ghee and steel industry in negative list in Fata/ Pata for giving tax relief to encourage these sectors and said incentives were causing huge loss to FBR in taxes as steel and ghee industries were shifting from tax area to non-tax area and there was un-healthier competition in the market.