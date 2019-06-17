close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
KI
Khalid Iqbal
June 18, 2019

2 killed by speedy dumper

Islamabad

KI
Khalid Iqbal
June 18, 2019

Rawalpindi: A dumper hit both the brother and sister riding on a motorcycle died on the spot when a speedy dumper hit them at Chak Jalal Din, Girja Road.

Both the victims, Hamid Rasheed 29 and Shahida Rasheed 39, were on their way to Tench Bazaar for shopping. The driver of the dumper escaped from the scene after the accident. The area police is trying to arrest him.

The bodies of both victims were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) for postmortem. Rescue 1122, spokesman, Muhammad Farooq Butt, told ‘The News’ that when they reached the spot both the persons had already expired. “We shifted their bodies to DHQ,” he added. He also said that driver fled from the scene but police is continuously trying to arrest the culprit.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad