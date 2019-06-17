2 killed by speedy dumper

Rawalpindi: A dumper hit both the brother and sister riding on a motorcycle died on the spot when a speedy dumper hit them at Chak Jalal Din, Girja Road.

Both the victims, Hamid Rasheed 29 and Shahida Rasheed 39, were on their way to Tench Bazaar for shopping. The driver of the dumper escaped from the scene after the accident. The area police is trying to arrest him.

The bodies of both victims were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) for postmortem. Rescue 1122, spokesman, Muhammad Farooq Butt, told ‘The News’ that when they reached the spot both the persons had already expired. “We shifted their bodies to DHQ,” he added. He also said that driver fled from the scene but police is continuously trying to arrest the culprit.