Crackdown on gas pilferers

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd conducted raids on gas pilferers and disconnected several illegal connections and networks during a drive against gas theft in Karak district. During the operation, the SNGPL teams carried out raids in areas adjacent to 12 inch Kharappa-Manjowal gas pipeline. The illegal connections were terminated immediately. During the operation, 450 feet and 532 feet long illegal networks were identified and disconnected in Bogara village of tehsil Takh Nasrati. Apart from this, a few people from the same village had setup another illegal network. SNGPL team also disconnected the network to curb misuse of gas in the vicinity.