KCCI advocates importers demand

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has advocated the importers demand to defer unrealistic legislation pertaining to submitting CNIC along with complete and accurate particulars of unregistered persons in case of goods being supplied to such individuals, a statement said on Monday.

Referring to the legislation proposed through the Finance Bill 2019/20, KCCI President Junaid Makda said that the Karachi-based importers have requested / demanded the government to defer this legislation for a period of at least three months so that they could sell / offload their existing stocks and subsequently, either pack up their businesses or continue their activities by confining themselves to registered persons only.

Makda said that the importers were rightly demanding three months relaxation so that during this time, they could sell / offload their existing stocks and then either reduce imports as per the provisions in the new Finance Bill 2019 or completely pack up / close down their businesses.