Where are they?

Prime Minister Imran Khan has about half a dozen media people, with Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan from Sialkot the latest addition as media adviser. What they these people doing to project a positive image of the federal government? Their performance leaves much to be desired. One fails to find any convincing strong-worded rebuttals to the opposition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had addressed the nation a couple of days back around midnight. Somehow, the address of the PM was interrupted, causing a lot of confusion and doubt in the minds of the people. This situation should have been clarified quite emphatically by someone on behalf of the PM and the federal government at the next opportune moment for setting the records straight. Those responsible for causing this mess should also have been pinpointed and punished accordingly. But nothing of the sort happened.

Muhammad Murtaza

Lahore