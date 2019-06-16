close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 17, 2019

Where are they?

Newspost

 
June 17, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan has about half a dozen media people, with Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan from Sialkot the latest addition as media adviser. What they these people doing to project a positive image of the federal government? Their performance leaves much to be desired. One fails to find any convincing strong-worded rebuttals to the opposition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had addressed the nation a couple of days back around midnight. Somehow, the address of the PM was interrupted, causing a lot of confusion and doubt in the minds of the people. This situation should have been clarified quite emphatically by someone on behalf of the PM and the federal government at the next opportune moment for setting the records straight. Those responsible for causing this mess should also have been pinpointed and punished accordingly. But nothing of the sort happened.

Muhammad Murtaza

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost