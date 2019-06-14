close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
June 15, 2019

FBR urges people to avail scheme

Business

A
APP
June 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday again advised people to avail the Assets Declaration Scheme before its closing date (June 30, 2019), saying that the board had already obtained reliable data relating to undeclared and undisclosed assets and expenditures.

The FBR in a statement said the data of industrial and commercial gas and electricity consumers from various power and gas utilities had been procured to identify the persons chargeable to tax but had not been paying their due taxes.

The revenue authority also said it was working closely with the on the availability of data pertaining to withholding taxes and other relevant information especially related to non-filers.

The board in collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) was providing access to the concerned persons (confidentially) for the transactions carried out in the past in order to let the people know the transactions undertaken by them.

This data would be available through secure channels from NADRA on demand subject to certain fee, the statement said.

