close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 13, 2019

Cyclone heading for western India

World

AFP
June 13, 2019

AHMEDABAD: A cyclonic storm barrelling towards western India has strengthened with gusts of up to 180 kilometres per hour (110 mph) expected when it hits land on Thursday, forecasters said. Authorities in Gujarat state where Vayu, now classed as a very severe cyclonic storm, was due to hit were scrambling to evacuate close to 300,000 people living in coastal areas. “Many people living near the coast are not willing to shift and leave their homes. Our officers are trying to convince them,” local official Ajay Prakash told AFP. “Hopefully, we will be able to shift them in time,” said the official from the Gir-Somnath district where Vayu was due to make landfall on Thursday afternoon.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World