Wed Jun 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2019

PML-N wants Hamza’s production order

National

Our Correspondent
LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has submitted a request to the speaker Punjab Assembly to issue the production order of PA Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz who was arrested by the NAB on Tuesday. The request was submitted by PML-N MPAs including former PA speaker Rana Iqbal, Malik Mohammed Ahmed, Ahmed Saeed Khan and Kazim Pirzada. The PML-N parliamentary leadership, in the request, submitted that Hamza Shahbaz is an elected MPA from PP-146. “The production order of Hamza Shahbaz should be issued so that he could attend the June 13 session of the Punjab Assembly.”

