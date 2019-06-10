Govt didn’t register any case against Zardari: Sumsam

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Sumsam Ali Bukhari said on Monday all Pakistanis were equal before the law and anybody committing a crime would be dealt with sternly.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari made a good decision by surrendering himself to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities. He said neither Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government constituted the National Accountability Bureau nor registered any cases against Asif Zardari.

He expressed surprise that Shahbaz Sharif spoke in favour of Asif Ali Zardari in the assembly, saying it had once again proved that the looters had joined hands and they had the same narrative now.

The minister said People’s Party and the Muslim League-N should not hold the incumbent government responsible for their own black deeds. He said the government would act upon the court orders in letter and spirit. He said the courts were free and everyone would have to face the process of accountability.

Sumsam Bukhari said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a clear message to the nation that he wanted to make Pakistan self-sufficient through his austerity measures. National exchequer had been looted by the past governments, but the present government was committed to stabilising the economy, and that would be possible only when “we expand our tax net like other countries”.

The minister said the corruption mafia was supporting status quo. He said: “Our country would have been enjoying better economic conditions if former rulers had not looted the exchequer. However, those plunderers of millions of rupees would no more be able to mislead the public.”