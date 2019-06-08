close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2019

‘Swabi mountain fire brought under control’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2019

SWABI: The officials of the district administration said on Saturday that the fire at Karamar mountain had been brought under control on fifth day but at some places it was still raging.

The fire broke out on Tuesday and it continued raging till Saturday. The officials of district administration, forest and environment department and Rescue 1122 staff worked round-the-clock to extinguish the fire.

Deputy Commissioner, Swabi, Salman Lodhi told media persons that a control room was established at the district headquarters to monitor the efforts being made to extinguish the fire at the high altitude.

Tabinda Tariq, Assistant Commissioner, Tehsil Razaar said that there was no rescue 1122 facility in the district and the district administration sought the help from Nowshera and Mardan districts.

