Budget to bring new taxes: Nafisa

SUKKUR: Nafisa Shah Jillani, Central PPP Information Secretary, has said the PTI government is a victim of its own follies.

Talking to the media in Khairpur, she said Imran Khan has failed to deliver to the masses who are angry with the government over high inflation, devaluation and larger damage to the economy. Even the PTI members are now annoyed with Khan, she said.

Nafisa said the PTI government has slashed the PSDP share of Sindh which would hurt the execution of mega projects of the province. Strongly refuting the prime minister’s statement that only one per cent of the people pay taxes, Nafisa said the people of Pakistan are already under multiple taxes and there will be more taxes under the new budget with poor standards of governance and services. She said there is no light and gas but the tariffs of gas and electricity have been increased manifold.

The PPP leader said political victimization under the garb of accountability is not acceptable and said the joint opposition is drawing up plans to launch a movement against the PTI government. Slamming the references against independent judges, Nafisa said the PTI government was trying to subdue the judiciary like Musharraf and Zia.