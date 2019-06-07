Attempt to damage rail tracks foiled

SUKKUR: The Kashmore-Kandhkot Police foiled a bid to destroy the railways track in the early hours of Wednesday. Briefing newsmen, SSP Syed Asad Raza claimed a BRA terrorist Foj Ali Bugti was arrested following a shootout with police during an attempt to install explosives along the railway track to sabotage the railway network. Two policemen were also injured in the shootout with the terrorist.

He said explosives, detonators and hand grenades were recovered from the alleged terrorist whom he described as working for Baloch sub nationalist groups since 2005. Bugti was previously arrested by CTD Multan but was released on bail, SSP Raza said. The alleged BRA terrorist was also wanted for attacks on Rangers, army personnel and planting IEDs on railway track in district Naseerbad.