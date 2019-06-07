Three killed in Larkana

SUKKUR: Three people, including uncle and nephew, were killed in a property feud in Larkana on Friday.

The fight broke out between the Sangi community over the possession of a plot at Aqil Road, near Hyder Police Station, killing Ayaz Sangi and his nephew Sajjad Sangi, while a pedestrian Hafeezullah Gaad was shot and killed after being caught up in the crossfire.

In the aftermath of the murders, groups of armed and agitated protesters attacked the houses and properties of their suspected rivals and set them on fire. Heavy contingents of police rushed to bring the situation under control. Police were patrolling the affected area and several suspects were rounded up.