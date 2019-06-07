close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2019

Three killed in Larkana

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2019

SUKKUR: Three people, including uncle and nephew, were killed in a property feud in Larkana on Friday.

The fight broke out between the Sangi community over the possession of a plot at Aqil Road, near Hyder Police Station, killing Ayaz Sangi and his nephew Sajjad Sangi, while a pedestrian Hafeezullah Gaad was shot and killed after being caught up in the crossfire.

In the aftermath of the murders, groups of armed and agitated protesters attacked the houses and properties of their suspected rivals and set them on fire. Heavy contingents of police rushed to bring the situation under control. Police were patrolling the affected area and several suspects were rounded up.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan