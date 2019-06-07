Ghotki Mahars shocked: Ahmad Mahar joins PPP

SUKKUR: The politically influential Mahar family of Ghotki, which has been the main plank of the anti-PPP Grand Democratic Alliance and a strong ally of PTI government in Sindh, have received a major setback with the news of their nephew Ahmed Ali Mahar, the son of the late Federal Minister Ali Muhammed Mahar, joining the PPP.

Following long meetings with PPP leaders, Ahmed Ali Mahar decided to contest NA-205 by-elections as a PPP candidate. He announced the intention during a meeting with the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto at the Naudero House along with Muhammed Baksh Khan Mahar. Ahmad Mahar also invited the PPP chairman to visit Khangarh to address a grand party show where he would formally announce joining the PPP.

The ice was broken during late night pivotal meetings between Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Muhammed Baksh Khan Mahar and Sardar Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar, assigned by the party chairman, at Ghotki who convinced him to join the PPP. Stirred by the development, the Mahar tribe elders, including GDA MPA Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar, are conducting meetings to strategise ways to offset the development.