Sat Jun 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2019

18 injured in Tirah road accident

National

BARA: At least 18 people sustained injuries in a road accident in Tirah valley of Khyber district, official and local sources said.

They said a pick-up vehicle was carrying passengers from Maidan Tirah to Bara when it plunged into a deep ravine in Paindi Cheena. About 18 people were injured in the accident. The locals pulled out the injured after hectic efforts and took them to the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar.

The injured were identified as Abdul Malik, Azam Tariq, Samiullah, Waqif Khan, Hameedullah, Hashmat Khan, Muhammad Wajid, Muhammad Nabi, Noor Muhammad, Muhammad Iqbal, Ikram, Muhammad Junaid, Shahzain, Najeebullah, Muhammad Amin, Zainullah and Tahir Khan.

