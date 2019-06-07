Baloch flays govt for two Eids

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami acting ameer Liaqat Baloch has deplored what he called the callous attitude of the federal government resulting in celebration of Eidul Fitr on two different days in the country.

The federal government had mishandled the religious issue of Eid in a non-serious manner and instead of making serious efforts for celebration of Eidul Fitr on the same day, the government had played a negative role due to which two Eids were celebrated, he alleged while talking to reporters on Eid at Mansoora.

Liaqat Baloch also slated the sky high prices of the food items and the necessities of life during the month of Ramazan and on Eid. He said that the JI would stage an Awami march against price hike, unemployment and IMF slavery in the City on June 16.

Meanwhile, a Christian delegation led by Father Francis Nadeem called on Liaqat Baloch and greeted him on the occasion of Eid. Talking to the delegation, Liaqat Baloch said tolerance and respect for different views was a pre-requisite for survival of humanity and peaceful co-existence. He deplored that even during the month of Ramazan and on Eid day, the massacre of Muslims by the Zionists and Hindus continued in Palestine and Held Kashmir. He said, in fact, the colonial powers were devoid of human feelings and values.