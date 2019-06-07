35pc of uplift budget to be allocated for South Punjab: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on has announced that the provincial government would allocate 35 percent of the total development budget for districts in South Punjab.

Talking to tribal elders and party workers who called on him at his native village Barthi in Dera Ghazi Khan, Usman Buzdar said that special focus was on the development of Southern Punjab. The chief minister said that positive change was being visible in health and education sectors due to effective measures adopted by the current government.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the PTI government had started working for the uplift of every under-developed area of the province, including tribal areas of Dera Ghazi Khan. He said that 105 development schemes were underway in Dera Ghazi Khan and added that the destiny of the area would change with the completion of these schemes. – INP

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offered Eidul Fitr prayer in Police Lines. According to a handout, after offering Eid prayer, Usman Buzdar exchanged Eid greetings with the people. The chief minister prayed for the progress, prosperity, stability of the country, eradication of terrorism and maintaining peace in the country. He especially prayed for the martyrs who rendered their lives in the war against terrorism.

He went to the “Yadgaar-e-Shuhda” in Police Lines and laid floral wreath. He especially prayed for the departed souls and expressed solidarity with the heirs of the martyrs. He said that we have to remember the family members of the martyrs on the auspicious occasion of Eid. He prayed for the development of the country. He said that national interest should be given preference over personal differences. Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police Punjab, Additional IGs, DIGs, Police officers and martyrs’ heirs, Principal Secretary to CM and other high ranked officers also offered Eid prayer along with the chief minister.

CM VISITS SOS VILLAGE

The chief minister visited SOS village at Ferozpur Road on the first day of Eid and distributed Eid gifts among the children. He congratulated the children on Eid and also inspected the facilities being provided to them. He said that children living in SOS village deserve special attention and taking special care of them is our collective responsibility.

Usman Buzdar said that he had especially come to SOS village for sharing the joys of Eid with the children and felt very happy to be here. He said that the character building of destitute children was the national obligation and we all should participate enthusiastically in this cause. He said that SOS village was playing an important role in providing shelter to the destitute children.

He said that sharing joys with the destitute and shelter-less children is our national and religious responsibility. He said that Eid teaches us that we include destitute and needy children in our joys.

He said that SOS village is playing a vital role in making destitute children useful citizens of the country.

He said that children are getting the best facilities in SOS village so that they can earn niche in society. He congratulated the administration and staff for this noble cause as it would have not been possible without sheer determination and strong dedication. He said the administration of SOS village is serving the society and the faces of the children are saying that in future they will become the great Pakistanis.

CHILD PROTECTION AND WELFARE BUREAU

Usman Buzdar visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau on the first day of Eid. He extended Eid greetings to the children living there. He also visited the boys’ hostel and spent some time with the children. He mingled with the children and shook hand with them. He also gave away prizes to the children. He cut Eid cake, inaugurated and inspected the activity room at Child Protection School.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that he felt very happy to spend time with the children. He said that they are our children and taking their good care is our responsibility. He said that the Child Protection Bureau is discharging best work for the welfare of the destitute children. He said that the Punjab government would provide the all-out support to the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau. Chairperson Sara Ahmed, Musarrat Cheema MPA, Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema, Additional Chief Secretary (Home),Secretary to CM, DC Lahore and concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Takes notice of firing incident

Taking notice of firing between two groups in Jalalpur Pirwala, the chief minister sought a report from RPO Multan and directed to nab the accused involved in the firing incident. He said that those who are involved in this incident should be brought to justice as soon as possible. He said that demands of justice would be fulfilled at every cost and provision of justice to the bereaved family members would be ensured.