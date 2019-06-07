PIMS receives over 7,500 patients in emergency on Eid

Islamabad: Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences received well over 7,500 patients at its emergency departments between ‘Chand raat’ and third day of Eidul Fitr of which around 400 were victims of road traffic accidents while over 2000 reached hospital with gastroenteritis.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday has revealed that from Tuesday night to Friday morning, the PIMS new emergency department for adults received 1350 patients of which 70 per cent patients were suffering from gastroenteritis. The PIMS main adult emergency received 2618 patients of which 50 per cent reached hospital with gastro.

The PIMS also received a good number of patients with diabetic complications mainly due to unavailability of doctors at private set-ups in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Many patients with diabetic ketoacidosis, unconsciousness, vomiting, fits and paralysis were reported at PIMS on the first and second days of Eid.

Medically, in diabetic ketoacidosis, the blood becomes highly acidic as a result of dehydration and excessive ketone (acid) production and the serious condition can make a patient violently ill and can cause death.

Most of the diabetics reported at PIMS were found to be careless in taking proper medicines and diet during Eid days, said Deputy Director at PIMS Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.

He added the diabetics visited the hospital in emergency after having excessive amount of food including spicy and sugary dishes and sugary drinks.

Well over 400 road traffic accident victims were treated in emergency at PIMS from ‘Chand raat’ to third day of Eid, most of which were discharged after first aid treatment or plaster bandage, he said. “Few of the RTA cases, however, were of serious nature and had to undergo surgical procedures.”

The burn centre at PIMS received 70 patients with various kinds of burns in last two days while gynaecology emergency received 145 patients, said Dr. Khawaja. He added that as many as 81 babies were delivered safely on two days of Eid.

A total of 371 blood transfusions were carried out in PIMS during Eid holidays including red cell, white cell, platelet and plasma transfusions, he said.

He added the cardiac centre at PIMS received over 400 patients in cardiac emergency in last two days while the children hospital emergency received over 1500 patients on the first two days of Eid. Over 250 children reached hospital after accidents including cases of falling from rooftops, he said.

As many as 450 patients received dialysis treatment at PIMS on Eid holidays of which many were suffering from renal failure, said Dr. Khawaja. He added the PIMS Executive Director Dr. Raja Amjad has arranged additional quantity of medicines in emergency departments of the hospital along with deploying additional staff on Eid holidays that served the purpose of accommodating patients properly. He added that over 400 CT scan, 2000 X-rays and 350 ultrasound tests were performed at PIMS from ‘chand raat’ to the third day of Eid.