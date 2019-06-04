close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
Former Spain coach Lopetegui takes over at Seville

Sports

AFP
June 5, 2019

MADRID: Seville said Tuesday they had signed Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked as Spain coach on the eve of the 2018 World Cup, as manager for the next three seasons.

The 53-year-old, who had been out of work since Real Madrid fired him at the end of October after a poor start to the season, will take over from Joaquin Caparros. He will be officially unveiled as Seville’s new coach on Wednesday, the club said in a statement.

Caparros, who has been diagnosed with chronic leukemia, announced at the end of the season that he would be stepping down. Real Madrid fired Lopetegui after the club lost 5-1 against arch rivals Barcelona. His time as Real coach lasted just 139 days.

