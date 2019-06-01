Trump backs Boris to be next premier

By News Desk

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has backed Boris Johnson to be the next prime minister while the US president branded comments made by the Duchess of Sussex about him as “nasty”.

Trump, who is visiting the UK for a three-day state visit on Monday, said he thinks the former foreign secretary would be “excellent” as a successor to Theresa May. Speaking to the Sun, Trump said: “I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he would be excellent.”

The president added: “I like him. I have always liked him. I don’t know that he is going to be chosen, but I think he is a very good guy, a very talented person. He has been very positive about me and our country.”

Trump also said other candidates have approached him in a bid to secure his endorsement. He said: “Other people have asked me for an endorsement too. I have been asked for endorsements”.

He added: “I could help anybody if I endorse them. I mean, we’ve had endorsement where they have gone up for 40, 50 points at a shot. Now that is here, but I understand over there would be a great endorsement.” Trump has previously spoken of his admiration for Johnson and Brexit Party leader Farage. According to the Times, senior White House officials are preparing for a meeting between Trump and Johnson.

Meanwhile, Trump has termed the Duchess of Sussex’s comments about him “nasty”. Meghan has been a vocal critic of the former reality TV star, backing his rival Hillary Clinton and suggesting before the 2016 election she would leave the US if he won.

In an interview with The Sun, Trump said he was not aware of comments made by the duchess about him, and said: “I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

The US president begins his state visit to the UK on Monday and will meet members of the royal family, including the Queen, but new mother Meghan will not be present. When asked about the duchess suggesting she would leave America for Canada if he was elected, Trump said: “A lot of people are moving here (to the US).”

Trump said LA-born Meghan will make “a very good” American princess, and said of her joining the royal family: “It is nice, and I am sure she will do excellently. She will be very good. I hope she does (succeed).”

During the interview with The Sun, the president said he was “really loved” in the UK despite the protests. He said: “I don’t imagine any US president was ever closer to your great land. You know there was a time quite a while ago, six or seven years ago, when a group of people came out against me in some form. They were totally over-ridden by another group of people that was far larger and everybody said, ‘let’s take a pass’. Now I think I am really — I hope — I am really loved in the UK. I certainly love the UK.”