Clinics sealed

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 10 fake clinics in different parts of the city. A PHC team during the last two days checked 54 treatment centres and sealed four each dental and quacks’ centres, besides two centres of hakeems where quackery was being practiced. These included Iqbal Dental Clinic, Waheed Dental Clinic, Nazim Dental Surgery and Ajmal Dental Clinic, Shafique Poly Clinic, Shahid Clinic, Talha Clinic and Zia Clinic, Shahid Dawakhana and Sinyasi Dawakhana.