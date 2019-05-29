Parliamentary talk

Unlike the parliament(s) of truly democratic and progressive nations around the globe, a vast majority of our parliamentarians are either unaware of the purpose and procedures of parliament or are deliberately turning this august house simply into a ‘debating club’ or “commotion centre” or “pandemonium platform” whenever the parliament session is summoned. When one has to assess the present parliament’s overall performance with regard to its core functions such as legislation, representation, scrutiny, and formation of government, among others, it lags far behind the people of Pakistan’s expectations as well as global standards.

Moreover, the role of parliament as the principal instrument of accountability over the executive remains ineffective and its role for promoting good governance in the country is also questionable. Our parliamentarians must realise that it is through their attitude and actions that they make parliament effective or ineffective. Above all, parliament is not Hyde Park. In the wake of the emerging monumental challenges for the country, the PTI-led coalition government should engage the opposition in parliamentary work and should abandon the politics of confrontation, exclusion and violence.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad