‘Amnesty scheme, a golden opportunity’

LAHORE: Chief Commissioner Large Taxpayer Unit Asim Majeed has said that Assets Declaration Scheme 2019 is a golden opportunity that must be availed by the people, a statement said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion of establishing Asset Declaration Facilitation Desk at the Lahore chamber, he said any undisclosed assets, undisclosed sales and undisclosed expenditure, held of acquired up to June 30, 2019 can be declared under this scheme.

Commissioner AEOI (FBR Portal AEOI: Automatic Exchange of Information) gave a detailed presentation about Assets Declaration Ordinance 2019.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that it is a good opportunity to legalise all the undeclared assets, which have been kept especially abroad and never declared.

This scheme also guarantees that nothing will be questioned about the source of income, he said, adding that the tax authorities have to improve their image, as well.