close
Thu May 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

‘Amnesty scheme, a golden opportunity’

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Commissioner Large Taxpayer Unit Asim Majeed has said that Assets Declaration Scheme 2019 is a golden opportunity that must be availed by the people, a statement said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion of establishing Asset Declaration Facilitation Desk at the Lahore chamber, he said any undisclosed assets, undisclosed sales and undisclosed expenditure, held of acquired up to June 30, 2019 can be declared under this scheme.

Commissioner AEOI (FBR Portal AEOI: Automatic Exchange of Information) gave a detailed presentation about Assets Declaration Ordinance 2019.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that it is a good opportunity to legalise all the undeclared assets, which have been kept especially abroad and never declared.

This scheme also guarantees that nothing will be questioned about the source of income, he said, adding that the tax authorities have to improve their image, as well.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business