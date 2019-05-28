Dawlance experience store opened

PESHAWAR: Arcelik, the top home appliances-maker of Turkey, has launched has the first-ever Dawlance Experience Store in Peshawar, a statement said on Tuesday.

The statement said the experience store was inaugurated by Mehmet Tüfekçi, the marketing director of Arcelik, who was here on an official visit to Pakistan.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony Tüfekçi said, “The Pakistani retail spectrum is bound to achieve rapid growth in future. Hence, Arcelik has taken the right measures to optimize the country’s market potential”.

“Customers in Pakistan can now rest assured that they are getting the same quality promised by the products from Turkey and the developed world. Dawlance is thus committed to be the front-runner in innovation, with cutting-edge manufacturing facilities in Pakistan,” the Arcelik official added.

The statement further said the idea of experience store reflects Dawlance’s vision to enhance the consumers’ experience on Trade-Levels, by facilitating the shoppers with hands-on usage of products before purchasing. The key objectives and plans behind this venture, includes the creation of a nationwide network of Experience Stores across all major cities to earn the customers’ trust.