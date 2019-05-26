close
Mon May 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 27, 2019

Daanish School student wins first prize

Lahore

A
APP
May 27, 2019

LAHORE: A second year student of Punjab Daanish School bagged first prize and cash award in a presentation contest given on Modern Cancer Research.

Saadia Qadir, a student of Daanish School (Girls) Hasilpur, participated in the presentation held by Pakistan Society of Clinical Oncology on the project of anti-skin care lotion. The student furnished satisfactory answers to the questions asked by experts and research oncologists from abroad and the countrywide.

The participants highly applauded the efforts of the student and encouraged her. She was also recompensed with cash prize on the best research among the young researchers. Dr Rauf Khattak, Chairman of the conference, while appreciating the talent of the student awarded her cash prize of Rs 15,000 from his own pocket. Education Minister Murad Raas commended the performance of the student and her teachers. He added that the government was encouraging educational facilities along with extra-curricular activities so that the confidence level of the students could be built.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore