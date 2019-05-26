Daanish School student wins first prize

LAHORE: A second year student of Punjab Daanish School bagged first prize and cash award in a presentation contest given on Modern Cancer Research.

Saadia Qadir, a student of Daanish School (Girls) Hasilpur, participated in the presentation held by Pakistan Society of Clinical Oncology on the project of anti-skin care lotion. The student furnished satisfactory answers to the questions asked by experts and research oncologists from abroad and the countrywide.

The participants highly applauded the efforts of the student and encouraged her. She was also recompensed with cash prize on the best research among the young researchers. Dr Rauf Khattak, Chairman of the conference, while appreciating the talent of the student awarded her cash prize of Rs 15,000 from his own pocket. Education Minister Murad Raas commended the performance of the student and her teachers. He added that the government was encouraging educational facilities along with extra-curricular activities so that the confidence level of the students could be built.