Propaganda against private bank: Aqeel Karim Dhedhi doesn’t appear before court

KARACHI: Once again Aqeel Karim Dhedhi respondent in a case of defamation and propaganda against a private bank, didn’t appear before the court on Saturday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge South was hearing the complaint of private bank against Aqeel Karim Dhedhi and other accused Suleman Mirza, Asad Kharal, Haji Usman and Suleman Mirza for defaming the private bank in the ARY channel programmes and talk shows. The other co-accused Asad Kharal and Suleman Mirza also did not appear before the court. Making Aqeel Kareem Dhedhi and others a party to the case, the counsel for the bank accused the defendant, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, of making baseless allegations against the bank on December 20, 2013. He submitted that Dhedhi and the ARY channel have long been levelling fake and baseless allegations against the bank, seriously damaged the reputation of the institution which has a good track record.

The counsel submitted that the evidence contained in the record proves that the defendants are guilty of committing defamation against the bank and they must be convicted of the offence. The case was adjourned till May 29.