close
Sun May 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

Propaganda against private bank: Aqeel Karim Dhedhi doesn’t appear before court

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

KARACHI: Once again Aqeel Karim Dhedhi respondent in a case of defamation and propaganda against a private bank, didn’t appear before the court on Saturday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge South was hearing the complaint of private bank against Aqeel Karim Dhedhi and other accused Suleman Mirza, Asad Kharal, Haji Usman and Suleman Mirza for defaming the private bank in the ARY channel programmes and talk shows. The other co-accused Asad Kharal and Suleman Mirza also did not appear before the court. Making Aqeel Kareem Dhedhi and others a party to the case, the counsel for the bank accused the defendant, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, of making baseless allegations against the bank on December 20, 2013. He submitted that Dhedhi and the ARY channel have long been levelling fake and baseless allegations against the bank, seriously damaged the reputation of the institution which has a good track record.

The counsel submitted that the evidence contained in the record proves that the defendants are guilty of committing defamation against the bank and they must be convicted of the offence. The case was adjourned till May 29.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story