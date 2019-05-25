Beauty parlours eye booming business

Islamabad: As Eid-ul-fitr draws nearer, the beauty salons, space across the twin cities are expecting brisk business with attractive deals and packages for the Eid customers, offering variety of services at discounted rates.

Most of the beauty salons which provide skin care, facial aesthetic, foot care, hair treatment and many other services, are experiencing a heavy rush of fashion enthusiasts, especially the young people.

According to beauticians, beauty parlours, facing stiff competition, are offering discounts to its Eid time customers.

Beauticians claimed that despite a rapid growth in parlours they are finding it difficult to cope with an unprecedented rush of customers, with more and more beauty conscious women visiting them on Eid.

A growing interest in glamour and fashion are supporting the growing industry, they added. Besides well-known parlours , thousands of small and big salons in towns are also providing employment to many Henna experts.

Asma Sohail, a beautician said, everyone’s requirements will be different, but the demand for henna designs will be on top of all.

A beauty expert said customers are not happy with the Eid rush everyone wants to be serviced as early as they come because of this our old clients get angry. A parlour owner, Sadia Zohaib, said that women were coming for facials and skin treatments with vegetables, fruits and herbal ingredients and massage for a fresher look.